Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Conneaut Church of God
Eileen P. Magrum


1949 - 2019
Eileen P. Magrum Obituary
Eileen P. Magrum, 70, of Albion, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born June 26, 1949 in Erie, a daughter of the late Daniel and Elaine (Wilson) Kreider.

Eileen graduated from high school and then went to Beautician School. She was a member of the Conneaut Church of God where she was very active and enjoyed volunteering for anything she could. Eileen loved spending holidays with her family, and she was a dedicated and loving mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Magrum, two daughters, Heather Magrum and Carrie Magrum, a son, Jason Magrum, and a niece, Natira Anderson.

She is survived by three sons, Scott Magrum of Tampa, Fla., Daniel Magrum of Cincinnati, Ohio and Christopher Magrum and his wife, Michelle, of Genoa, Ohio. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Makayla, Tegan, Tucker, Corbin, Dylan, a brother, Martin Kreider and his wife, Deborah, of Girard and a sister, Carol Anderson and her husband, Robert, of Albion.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Conneaut Church of God on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Rev. Dan Rozalski officiating. Burial will be in Rest Lawn Memorial Park, Stony Ridge, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Conneaut Church of God, 5327 Center Road, Conneaut, OH 44030. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 5, 2019
