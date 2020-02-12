|
Eileen R. Wygant Freeman, age 90, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in New Kensington, Pa., on February 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Plumber and Irene McNair Wygant.
Eileen was a 1947 graduate of Albion High School and a 1948 graduate of Ora Jean Beauty Academy in Erie, where she earned a manager teachers license.
She worked at Robb's Market, Agnes Brown Beauty Salon and part-time in the cafeteria at McDowell Intermediate School.
She married Howard Freeman in 1950 and they were married for 69 years. They lived in Erie, Pa. and Conneaut, Ohio before settling in Millcreek. During that time she was a den mother and belonged to the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star in Albion. She was also a member of Christ Methodist Church for over 50 years, where she belonged to Women's Group "The Crazy Eights." She enjoyed camping with family and friends at Evergreen Lake near Conneaut, Ohio and state parks in Pennsylvania and New York. For 25 years she was a "snowbird" to Stuart, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Stewart.
In addition to her husband, Howard Freeman, she is survived by four sons, Thomas Freeman, of Girard, James (Theresa) Freeman, of Millcreek, Robert (Dawn) Freeman of Virginia Beach, Va. and William (Lori) Freeman of Cambridge Springs, Pa., nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a niece and a nephew also survive.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Albion Cemetery.
The family of Eileen would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor, Unit G for the care given to her.
Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 2615 West 32nd St., Erie, PA 16506, or to Flagship Free Will Baptist Church, 2728 Pebble Drive, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020