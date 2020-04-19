|
Eileene H. Kindle, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Walnut Creek Nursing Home.
Mother of ten children, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years William G. Kindle II, her parents, one sister, and one brother.
She is survived by her children, William G. Kindle III (Connie), Eileene F. Kurtz (David), Linda L. Kerner (Michael), Thomas D. Kindle, Patrick M. Kindle, Virginia E. Noth (Jim), Barbara M. Miller (David), Gayle S. Spriggs (Joseph), Kelley L. Kindle (Pete), and Tara Posten, 14 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Due to the coronavirus, graveside services will be held at a later date to be announced.
