Elaine A. Crocker
Elaine A. Crocker, age 85, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on February 10, 1935, daughter of the late Steward C. and Emma J. (Grenz) Brock.

Elaine was a 1954 graduate of Academy High School and lived her life in the Erie community where she loved all people and provided love and support to her husband, son and all family members for what would have been 55 years on August 21st.

She loved gardening, particularly flowers, crocheting, traveling and birdwatching. More than anything, she simply loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Jerry Wenzel.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband Keith L. Crocker, son John W. Riley Jr., sister Donna Wenzel, grandson Mike Keller, great-grandson Michael John Keller, nephew Garrett Wenzel, niece Michelle Wurst and her husband Jeff, nephew Greg Wenzel and his wife Maria and great-nieces Karli Kowal, Kara Wenzel and Gabby Wenzel. Also surviving are step-grandchildren and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Wednesday, August 12th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time. A funeral service will be on Thursday, August 13th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The service can be viewed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc.

Memorials may be made to Family Hospice Erie, 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
