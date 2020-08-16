Elaine Betty Glass, age 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully at her home in the Villages at Walnut Creek on Thursday, August 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Erie on March 1, 1931, a daughter of the late George and Daisy (Edmonds) Voss.
Elaine was a proud East High Warrior and graduate of Mercyhurst University. Elaine met the love of her life at a YWCA dance in 1949. She married Dick Glass three years later and together they shared a wonderful 68 year marriage. She worked as a Medical Technician at St. Vincent Hospital. While her husband was in the army, they were stationed in Massachusetts where she was appointed Chief Laboratory Technician, responsible for managing a large team.
After returning to Erie, Elaine began her most beloved career as a homemaker and loving mother of two sons. She reveled in being actively involved in the lives of her five grandchildren, all of whom were raised near her in Erie.
E, as she was known, was a selfless, kind and generous person who also loved to have fun. Among the many highlights of her life were the more than 20 years she and Dick vacationed in Marco Island, Fla., successfully sharing a condo with Marilyn and Jack Gordon.
Although she would never give herself enough credit as a golfer, Elaine played the game beautifully and proudly toasted her hole-in-one on #11 at the Kahkwa Club… a feat her husband never equaled. E loved her many close friends and could kick up her heels with the best of them, including with her "league" of girlfriends duck pin bowling at the Maennerchor Club.
Elaine was a longtime member of Wayside Presbyterian Church, the Kahkwa Club, Aviation Club and Erie Maennerchor Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Shultz, brother-in-law Ralph Shultz and many dear friends.
She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Glass; two sons, Tim Glass and his wife Peggy, Matt Glass and his wife Kelley; five grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Sam, Maggie, and Elliott and his husband Patrick; a great-grandson Kit McGettigan-Glass, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful team of caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and also Heartland Hospice.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a service will be held privately with the family at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Westridge, 3801 West 26th St. with Rev. Dr. James Bernhardt officiating and burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Presbyterian Church and the Erie Zoo.
