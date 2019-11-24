Home

Elaine Bunting


1961 - 2019
Elaine Bunting Obituary
Elaine Bunting, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, February 15, 1961, a daughter of the late Donald and Judith and Tromans Martinez.

Elaine graduated from East High School, class of 1978; she loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children, James Bunting Jr., Jillian Ganza, and Michael Morey. Elaine is further survived by her grandchildren Sarina, Brayleigh and Journee, her brothers, Don Martinez and his wife Renee and Mike Martinez. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and three dear friends, Louise Pier, Louie Ganza and Perry Morey.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Judith.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.

Memorials made be made to Burton Funeral Home in care of the family. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019
