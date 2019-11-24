|
Elaine Bunting, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, February 15, 1961, a daughter of the late Donald and Judith and Tromans Martinez.
Elaine graduated from East High School, class of 1978; she loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed trips to the casino.
She is survived by her children, James Bunting Jr., Jillian Ganza, and Michael Morey. Elaine is further survived by her grandchildren Sarina, Brayleigh and Journee, her brothers, Don Martinez and his wife Renee and Mike Martinez. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and three dear friends, Louise Pier, Louie Ganza and Perry Morey.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Judith.
