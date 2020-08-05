Elaine Elizabeth Nejman, age 79, of North East, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on August 26, 1940, in Erie, a daughter of the late George and Mary Yurkovic Haise.
Elaine was a member of St. Gregory Church, in North East. Prior to her retirement, she was an art teacher in the elementary schools of Cleveland and Erie. She also enjoyed working outside in her garden.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Robert S. Nejman; one son, Ryan Nejman, of Seattle, Wash.; one stepson, Robert Nejman; two brothers, Ron Haise, and his wife Fran, of Harborcreek, and Tom Haise, of Erie; and also, one sister, Sylvia Colson, of Maryland.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The use of face masks and appropriate social distancing will be required. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
