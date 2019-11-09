Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Elaine F. Chiaramonte


1947 - 2019
Elaine F. Chiaramonte Obituary
Elaine F. Chiaramonte, age 71, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Western Reserve. She was born in Erie, on December 14, 1947, a daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Schnaekel) Chiaramonte.

Elaine worked at the Lutheran Home in the kitchen. She liked playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, James Chiaramonte.

Survivors include a brother, William "Bill" Chiaramonte, his wife Judi; a niece, Krista McCumber; and a nephew, Brian Chiaramonte, his wife Suzanne; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins also survive

Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. Services will be held there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 9, 2019
