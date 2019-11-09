|
|
Elaine F. Chiaramonte, age 71, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Western Reserve. She was born in Erie, on December 14, 1947, a daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Schnaekel) Chiaramonte.
Elaine worked at the Lutheran Home in the kitchen. She liked playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, James Chiaramonte.
Survivors include a brother, William "Bill" Chiaramonte, his wife Judi; a niece, Krista McCumber; and a nephew, Brian Chiaramonte, his wife Suzanne; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins also survive
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. Services will be held there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 9, 2019