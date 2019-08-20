|
|
Elaine J. Boetger, age 86, of Erie, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 23, 1932, daughter of the late Louis and Katina Karidis Galanis.
Elaine was a 1950 graduate of Mercyhurst Prep and graduated in 1954 from Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh. She was an American Airline Stewardess until her marriage to Don, the love of her life, in 1955. Elaine spent most of her career raising her five children and worked as the office manager for her son's business from 1990 until her retirement in 2003. She was an active member of St. George R.C. Church. Elaine believed in God and the power of prayer. She prayed on a daily basis for a long list of family and friends and their intentions. Her heart was always open to those in need and she loved to volunteer at Emmaus Soup Kitchen. Elaine loved art and music and was a gifted pianist who introduced music to her family.
Elaine is survived by five children, Christine Gonnelli (Joe) of Siesta Key, Fla., Leslie Jennings (Dale), Don Boetger (Kim), John Boetger (Janet), and Tim Boetger (Brenda) all of Erie; one sister, Georgia Chludzinski (Cary) of Millcreek; grandchildren, Katina, Erin, Katie, Laura, Kristin, Don, Tim, Brandon, J.C., Lauren, Eli, Jared, Alex, Martin, Tony, Henry, Jackie, Patrick, Mary, Justin, Philip, Grace and Joe; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Boetger; and one brother, Tom Galanis.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. George R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 345 East 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503 or Mercyhurst Preparatory School, 538 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019