Elaine L. Cornwell Romanek, age 88, of Lawrence Park Township, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born in Franklin, Pa., on October 6, 1931, the daughter of the late George and Marie Shuffstall Cornwell.
Elaine was an active member of the Erie Church of Christ on West Grandview Boulevard. She was employed by the General Electric Co. for 13 years, prior to retirement, and had previously worked at Hammermill Paper Co., Sohl's IGA in Lawrence Park and the former Park Variety. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, baking and plastic canvas hobbies. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Wesleyville Women's Eastway Lanes League for several years. Elaine was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and enjoyed watching their games on TV. The highlight of every year was her summer vacation to Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina with family.
Elaine is the widow of Norbert Romanek, who passed away in 1995.
She is survived by one son, Stephen Moyer and wife, Susan, of Erie; two daughters, Yolanda Malone and husband, John, of Erie and Lynda Romanek, of Lawrence Park; two sisters, Dorothy Long, of Atlanta, Georgia and Bernice Cornwell, of Westmoreland, Tenn.; one brother, David Cornwell, of Westmoreland, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, John, Dawn, Erika, Jessica, Stephen, Stephen Jr., Loreyn; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester, Carlyle and Richard Cornwell; one grandson, Jerremy Malone; and one great-granddaughter, Ruth Ann Malone.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Road, in Harborcreek Township), on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m., conducted by Reverend Gale Thornton. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family in care of the funeral home.
