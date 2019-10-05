Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Elaine M. (Pfister) Buseck


1932 - 2019
Elaine M. (Pfister) Buseck Obituary
Elaine M. (Pfister) Buseck, 87, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie, on January 21, 1932, a daughter of the late William H. and Mary (Duska) Pfister.

Elaine was a 1950 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and assisted her husband in establishing his accounting practice. She was a woman of faith and had previously been a 50-year member of Mt. Calvary parish, where she was a Cub Scout den mother, Campfire Girl leader, and room mother.

She was known for her intelligence, beauty, and grace. She loved children and dogs and was devoted to her family. She was an excellent cook and had an eye for design and a green thumb. She treasured her memories of annual camping trips with the family and later travel adventures with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 64 years William C. "Bill" Buseck, her son Brian A. Buseck, and her brother William S. Pfister.

Elaine is survived by two daughters Marybeth Fiorelli, and Brenda DiTullio (Richard), and two sons William D. Buseck (Kathleen), and Robert J. Buseck, all of Erie. She was fondly known as "Granny" by her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Dolores "Sissy" Rudy (Michael) of Salida, Colo. and Mary Terrill of Erie, her brother Frederick Pfister (Mary Bess) of York, Pa., and her sister-in-law Patricia Pfister.

Elaine and her family were most appreciative of the loving care that she enjoyed at Fairview Manor.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, and are invited to a funeral mass on Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People for Life, People for Life, P.O. Box 1126, Erie, PA 16512, or Because You Care, 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA, 16426.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2019
