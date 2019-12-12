|
Elaine M. Huff Sturtevant, 94, of Erie, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. She was born on December 22, 1924, in Erie, daughter of the late William W. and Elizabeth Strouse Huff.
Elaine's family lived on West 21st Street in Erie and had a garden and bee-yard at "the farm" in Summit Township. The sweet Mama Huff who baked their bread and sewed their clothes died when Elaine, the youngest of eight children, was only ten. Elaine's older sisters mothered her. During Elaine's teen years, Mrs. Pifer came as housekeeper, bringing her daughter Catherine, who became another sister in the circle. The family's lifelong bonds of mutual care became a legacy for the next generations.
Graduating from Academy High School in 1942, Elaine worked in a wartime manufacturing plant. A co-worker introduced Elaine to her brother, Claude, and they courted for three years, the Cadet Nurse Trainee and the Navy sailor exchanging letters almost every day. Elaine graduated in 1946 from the U.S. Cadet Nursing program at Hamot School of Nursing. She and Claude married and built a home on a piece of land from Papa Huff's farm, where they raised four children.
Elaine devoted her energies to her family, and was a lifetime member in PA PTA. At St. John's Lutheran Church, she volunteered in the church office, sang and rang in the choir and bell choir, and served in the Women of the ELCA. She was a member of the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. Elaine loved dancing with her sweetheart, freezing and canning, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, camping, feeding birds, crocheting, and travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Baby Ann Sturtevant; five sisters, Esther Beamer, Verna Weir, Lydia Krack, Olive Pifer and Alice Krack; and two brothers, William E. Huff and Harold "Tim" Huff.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Claude L. Sturtevant; two sons, Thomas Sturtevant (Kathleen) of Girard and David P. Sturtevant (Pamela Ashnault) of Hiram, Maine; two daughters, Carolyn R. Sturtevant of Erie and Patricia A. Farneth (Patrick) of Penfield, N.Y.; her honorary sister, Catherine Zimmerman of Erie; six grandchildren, Jessica Decker (Kirk) of Titusville, Pa., Ben Sturtevant (Christine) of Salem, W.Va., Becky Gerken (Gunnar) of Columbia, Md. and Nick Sturtevant (Michelle) of Lake City, Pa., Bailey Farneth of Port Townsend, Wash. and Ian Farneth (Harumo) of Mountain View, Calif.; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Desormier (Brandon), Benny, Reed and McKenna Sturtevant, Olivia and Milo Decker, and Margaret and Elizabeth Gerken; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family thanks the staff of Elmwood Gardens, LECOM Health Erie County VNA, Sarah Reed Senior Living, and St. Vincent Hospital AHN, and Perry Hi-way Hose Company for their compassionate care.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Friday from 3 until 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church Chapel, 2216 Peach Street, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m. The Rev. Erik Young and the Rev. Roy P. Washill will co-officiate. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Flower Fund, 2216 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019