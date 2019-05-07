Elaine Marie Schwab, 82, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Saint Mary's Home East.



She was born in Erie, on December 2, 1936, daughter of the late Elmer and Ruth (Pongratz) Schwab.



Elaine attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Villa Maria Academy, Mercyhurst College, and Penn State University for post graduate school.



Elaine taught at Irving and Harding Elementary Schools. She was a guidance counselor and Director of Elementary Education for the Erie School District, retiring in 1989. Elaine served two terms as President for the Alpha Iota Chapter Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She loved traveling and was an avid reader. She was grateful for her many friends, who were always there giving her help and support. She cherished each and every one of them.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner of 30 years, Anthony "Tone" Mucciarone.



Over the years, she became a very special part in the lives of Nora Levinson, Mark Mucciarone, and Chris Mucciaroni, as well as the lives of their children and grandchildren. Her never ending thoughtfulness will never be forgotten by her family.



Elaine is survived by her cousins, Kathy Acri (Tom), Denise Dreyfus (Gene), Mark Bush, and Marilyn Pongratz Family of Erie, Jill and Michael Yeager, and Donna Jean and John Goodrum of Pittsburgh.



Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the service at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial will be held at Trinity Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, and the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E .10th St., Erie, PA 16511.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019