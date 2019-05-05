|
Elaine Schubeck Markley, 73, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, in her home, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after an unwavering battle against pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of life party will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at the Sheraton Bayfront Erie to commemorate the amazing woman Elaine was. All are welcome to come drink, dance, and share wonderful memories together. In lieu of flowers, a Crowdrise page was posted to raise money for pancreatic cancer research: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/elaine-markley-celebration-of-life.
Elaine was born on April 23, 1946, in Erie, Pa., to Frank Schubeck and Helen Krivonak.
She graduated from Academy High School in 1964 and went on to complete her teaching degree at Rosary Hill College. She taught for 32.5 years and retired from the Erie School District. After she retired, she courageously battled and beat breast cancer. She kept herself busy by working several different jobs in retirement: a flight attendant, a concierge at the Bayfront Convention Center, and most recently as an Uber driver. She loved traveling, dancing, and spending time with the most wonderful friends a girl could ask for. She was an avid member of the Democratic National Party, and actively worked several political campaigns over the years. She will be remembered for her zest for life, her love of her family (especially her grandchildren), and always being the life of the party. She touched the lives of many, and will never be forgotten.
Elaine is survived by her son Jonathan Robert Markley and his wife Paula of Erie, Pa., and her daughter Ann Elaine Branca of Yardley, Pa., six grandchildren Benjamin Markley (5.5), Frankie Branca (3.5), fraternal twins Robert and Samuel Markley (2.5), and fraternal twins Tommy and Teddy Branca (1), her sister Kathleen Annuniziato of Buffalo, N.Y., her Aunt Margaret Krivonak of Erie, Pa., several beloved cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank, her mother Helen, and her beloved Rottweiler Ari.
