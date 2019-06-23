|
|
Elaine W. Prihoda, 81, of Edinboro, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Cambridge Springs, Pa., on February 3, 1938, the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Campbell.
Elaine graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1955 and went on to attend Erie Commercial College. In 1960, she married Michael Prihoda, and together they owned and operated Edinboro Auto Parts and Proud Printery for many years. She later worked for PNC (Marine) Bank in Edinboro, retiring in 1999 after 20 years of service.
Elaine was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society, as well as the Shadbush Club of Edinboro. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband of 58 years, Michael, and a brother-in-law, Joe Albrecht.
Survivors include two sons, John (Rhonda) Prihoda, of Warren and Daniel (Lisa) Prihoda, of Edinboro; three grandchildren, Jessica (John) Brooks, of McKean, Ashley Prihoda, of Rochester, Pa., and Michael Prihoda, of Edinboro; a sister, Clara Albrecht, of Waterford; a sister-in-law, Margie (Paul) Perry, of St. Charles, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family extends its sincere thanks to the staff at Edinboro Manor for their care and support of Elaine.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro PA 16412 or Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville Street, Edinboro PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019