Eleanor B. Vamos Johnson
1930 - 2020
Eleanor B. Vamos Johnson, 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born in Erie, on September 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Paul F. and Annette Wiktorski Vamos.

Eleanor graduated from East High School and Erie Business College. She worked for E.E. Austin and Son Inc. and Tri-State Business Institute as a bookkeeper and secretary before retiring. She was a former member of the Maennerchor and Siebenbuerger Clubs and loved spending time with her son and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Glenn M. Johnson; and one sister, Irene Majewski.

Survivors include one son, Robert Latimer, of Erie; two grandchildren, Marco Paulo Q. Latimer (Brittany) and Maria Ellen Q. Latimer (Corey Leube); two great-grandchildren, William and Lucas; one brother, Paul R. Vamos (Wanda) of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and are invited to services there on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
SEP
22
Service
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
