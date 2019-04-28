|
Eleanor Hagmann, of Sherwood Oaks, in Cranberry Township, Pa., passed away September 16, 2018. Born February 20, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Elizabeth Payseur.
A graduate of the School of Speech at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., she began her career as an English teacher and drama coach in Rockford, Ill., then married Erie native Charles "Chuck" Hagmann, and made Erie her home for over 40 years. Ellie was a teacher in the pre-school program at the Church of the Covenant in Erie and later served as Director of Children's Education at First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Junior League of Erie, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae, and Lake Shore Country Club's Inter Club Golf League. Eleanor and Chuck retired to Asheville, N.C., where they lived for almost 20 years. Most recently, Eleanor lived near Pittsburgh, where she was an active member of her retirement community.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles A. Hagmann; and a sister, Alice Jane Glotfelty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
She is survived by her children Cheryl H. Parsons and her partner Wendy Gebb, Robert Charles Hagmann and his wife Hope Slezak Hagmann, and Julianne Hagmann; one sister, Lorraine Payseur Sarhage; three grandchildren, Brett Hagmann, Chelsea Hagmann and Sydney Hagmann; and one great-grandchild Tanner Hagmann.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Dusckas- Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. A private interment will follow.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019