Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dusckas- Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas- Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Hagmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Hagmann


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Hagmann Obituary
Eleanor Hagmann, of Sherwood Oaks, in Cranberry Township, Pa., passed away September 16, 2018. Born February 20, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Elizabeth Payseur.

A graduate of the School of Speech at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., she began her career as an English teacher and drama coach in Rockford, Ill., then married Erie native Charles "Chuck" Hagmann, and made Erie her home for over 40 years. Ellie was a teacher in the pre-school program at the Church of the Covenant in Erie and later served as Director of Children's Education at First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Junior League of Erie, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae, and Lake Shore Country Club's Inter Club Golf League. Eleanor and Chuck retired to Asheville, N.C., where they lived for almost 20 years. Most recently, Eleanor lived near Pittsburgh, where she was an active member of her retirement community.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles A. Hagmann; and a sister, Alice Jane Glotfelty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She is survived by her children Cheryl H. Parsons and her partner Wendy Gebb, Robert Charles Hagmann and his wife Hope Slezak Hagmann, and Julianne Hagmann; one sister, Lorraine Payseur Sarhage; three grandchildren, Brett Hagmann, Chelsea Hagmann and Sydney Hagmann; and one great-grandchild Tanner Hagmann.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Dusckas- Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. A private interment will follow.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now