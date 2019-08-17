|
Eleanor Krainski Winiarczyk, 89, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Mary's East after a short illness.
Born June 1, 1930 in Erie, daughter of the late Stephen and Victoria (Buczynski) Krainski.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband , Ben and her sister Margaret Fedor.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Gregory Winiarczyk of Cleveland, Ohio and his wife Lori, and her daughter Patricia of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her grandchildren, Tiffany Fowler (Tom) and Bradley Winiarczyk and two great-grandsons, Lincoln and Preston and her sister, Katherine Krainski of Erie.
She graduated from Academy High School in 1948. In 1950, Eleanor began her married life with Ben which spanned over 67 wonderful years.
Eleanor worked at Erie Manufacturing & Supply early on in her career.
For over 20 years, Eleanor relished working with her second family at Mercyhurst College in the Athletic Department and Business School as the Administrative Assistant. A true life-long interest was reading and learning, reading at times, a book a day. She was always one to have her morning newspaper in hand and ready to take on the day. She befriended many of the students, coaches and teachers throughout the years. She always had her candy dish full and was a great listener. She was a beacon of positive energy and humbleness whenever she could be of assistance as a mentor, as a mother, wife, volunteer, patient or just a friend.
Eleanor loved watching sporting events supporting her children, and was always their biggest fan.
She had a tremendous passion for long term commitment in "Volunteerism" throughout her life.
She volunteered at the library, in many St. John's organizations including dinners after funerals. She was an active organizer and participant of many events at the Mercy Center Apartments, where many lifelong friends were made. Everyone looked forward to her special Christmas cookies. She loved to cook holiday dinners and invite relatives, neighbors and our friends throughout the years. Eleanor enjoyed playing euchre, pinochle and bingo.
This special lady will be greatly missed by many but many are better for knowing her.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will be in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Terrace or St. John's Parish for Masses.
