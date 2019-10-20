|
Eleanor L. Briggs passed away peacefully, at 95 years of age, on September 17, 2019. Born in Wyalusing, Pa., to Dewey M. and Margaret (Newman) Northrup.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and sisters, and her husband of over forty years, Raymond.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen (partner Margaret Dewar) of Ashburn, Va. and Gerald (Randy) Briggs of Kensington, Md., andtheir children, Kevin (Alicia) Briggs, Kara Briggs Roy, Daniel (Marin) Briggs and Jane (Ben) Wheatley. She has seven great-grandchildren, Brandon and Natalie Roy of Baton Rouge, La., Greyson, Adelyn, and Everleigh Briggs of Aldie, Va., Joni Briggs of Queens, N.Y., and Anna Wheatley of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Eleanor graduated from Ithaca College as a music major, and taught music in the Morrisville, N.Y. area for several years before moving with her family to the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania in 1951. She started the kindergarten program in Union City, Pa., teaching kindergarten and second grade for many years prior to her retirement. She lived in Johnson City, N.Y. at the Methodist Home from 1993 to 2018, and recently relocated to Bethesda, Md. to be near her family.
As was her wish, no funeral gathering will be held other than a brief ceremony for her immediate family. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City, Pa. beside her husband Ray, who died in 1988.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019