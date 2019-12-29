Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor L. (Toplansky) Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor L. (Toplansky) Craig Obituary
Eleanor L. (Toplansky) Craig, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

She was born in Erie on January 23, 1920, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Cider) Toplansky.

Eleanor graduated in 1938 from East High School. She worked in Insurance as a Supervisor for over 25 years until she retired. She belonged to the EET Auxiliary, St. Mark Seminary Auxiliary and LCBA Retiree's.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Allan "Shorty" Craig, her son, Rev. Robert Craig, her grandson, Joshua DiBello, siblings, Elizabeth Vargo, Anna Toplansky, Mary Billen, Andrew Toplansky, Paul Basco and George Dublin.

Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Stead and Patricia DiBello, both of Erie, grandchildren, Jeff Torrelli, Joseph, Jon, Jena and Jeremy DiBello, and Karen Johnston. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

At Eleanor's request there was no viewing. Burial was private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now