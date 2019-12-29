|
|
Eleanor L. (Toplansky) Craig, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was born in Erie on January 23, 1920, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Cider) Toplansky.
Eleanor graduated in 1938 from East High School. She worked in Insurance as a Supervisor for over 25 years until she retired. She belonged to the EET Auxiliary, St. Mark Seminary Auxiliary and LCBA Retiree's.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Allan "Shorty" Craig, her son, Rev. Robert Craig, her grandson, Joshua DiBello, siblings, Elizabeth Vargo, Anna Toplansky, Mary Billen, Andrew Toplansky, Paul Basco and George Dublin.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Stead and Patricia DiBello, both of Erie, grandchildren, Jeff Torrelli, Joseph, Jon, Jena and Jeremy DiBello, and Karen Johnston. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
At Eleanor's request there was no viewing. Burial was private.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019