Eleanor passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, two months short of her 100th birthday. She was born on June 25, 1920 in Erie to Era L. and Lulu M. Spencer Rolph.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was one of those moms who always knew the secrets her kids were trying to keep from her. She was an amazing grandmother, warm and affectionate, cuddly when you needed it, and adorable. Seriously, she was super cute.
But moreover, she was a wonderful woman. She was fun, creative, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. It was the kind of humor that takes you by surprise. While sitting around a table, she would spit out a zinger that left everyone gasping for breath.
Eleanor loved nature, birds, flowers, all things outdoors. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, puzzles, gardening, spending time with loved ones, and playing cards. She was a fierce card player until the end. How she still managed to cheat with everyone watching her like a hawk is unknown, but it is aspirational. (That's a joke. We always accuse the game winner of cheating. It's a weird but very enjoyable thing we do.)
She was our matriarch. She was strong of heart and gentle of voice. She was the one you went to when you needed a soft hug or a formidable ally. She will be missed fiercely. Holidays won't be the same, and neither will those she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Britt Dougherty, second husband, Joseph F. Reisenweber, daughter, Eileen Lukeas, son, Britt William Dougherty, sister, Kathleen Mazzagotti, brother, Leslie Rolph, grandson, Joseph Dudkiewicz, granddaughter, Amanda Dougherty, step-grandson, Shaun Flynn.
She is survived by daughters, Darcie Dudkiewicz of Erie, Patricia Case (Doug) of Sherman, N.Y., sons, David Dougherty (Joanne) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Michael Dougherty (Bonnie), of Wattsburg, Pa., Patrick Dougherty, of Erie., step daughters, Joanne Byrne (David) of Conn., Judy Flynn, (Michael) of Ohio, 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, six step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and belonged to the ladies guild, Geiger Craft Group, Busy Beavers and Sr. S.A.G.E. She volunteered in the school cafeteria, library, and food bank. She attended GECAC Senior Center on West 8th Street.
The family wants to thank UPMC HAMOT Hospice for all of their kindness and guidance through this process, especially Susan, Kathleen and Amanda.
A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held for family and friends in French Creek, N.Y., on Saturday, June 27th at 1:00 p.m. Family and Friends that have not been contacted and would like to attend please contact Patty at pacase0123@gmail.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers donations to UPMC Hospice, G.E.C.A.C. Senior Center on West 8th Street, Blessed Sacrament or to the charity of one's choice.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was one of those moms who always knew the secrets her kids were trying to keep from her. She was an amazing grandmother, warm and affectionate, cuddly when you needed it, and adorable. Seriously, she was super cute.
But moreover, she was a wonderful woman. She was fun, creative, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. It was the kind of humor that takes you by surprise. While sitting around a table, she would spit out a zinger that left everyone gasping for breath.
Eleanor loved nature, birds, flowers, all things outdoors. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, puzzles, gardening, spending time with loved ones, and playing cards. She was a fierce card player until the end. How she still managed to cheat with everyone watching her like a hawk is unknown, but it is aspirational. (That's a joke. We always accuse the game winner of cheating. It's a weird but very enjoyable thing we do.)
She was our matriarch. She was strong of heart and gentle of voice. She was the one you went to when you needed a soft hug or a formidable ally. She will be missed fiercely. Holidays won't be the same, and neither will those she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Britt Dougherty, second husband, Joseph F. Reisenweber, daughter, Eileen Lukeas, son, Britt William Dougherty, sister, Kathleen Mazzagotti, brother, Leslie Rolph, grandson, Joseph Dudkiewicz, granddaughter, Amanda Dougherty, step-grandson, Shaun Flynn.
She is survived by daughters, Darcie Dudkiewicz of Erie, Patricia Case (Doug) of Sherman, N.Y., sons, David Dougherty (Joanne) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Michael Dougherty (Bonnie), of Wattsburg, Pa., Patrick Dougherty, of Erie., step daughters, Joanne Byrne (David) of Conn., Judy Flynn, (Michael) of Ohio, 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, six step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and belonged to the ladies guild, Geiger Craft Group, Busy Beavers and Sr. S.A.G.E. She volunteered in the school cafeteria, library, and food bank. She attended GECAC Senior Center on West 8th Street.
The family wants to thank UPMC HAMOT Hospice for all of their kindness and guidance through this process, especially Susan, Kathleen and Amanda.
A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held for family and friends in French Creek, N.Y., on Saturday, June 27th at 1:00 p.m. Family and Friends that have not been contacted and would like to attend please contact Patty at pacase0123@gmail.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers donations to UPMC Hospice, G.E.C.A.C. Senior Center on West 8th Street, Blessed Sacrament or to the charity of one's choice.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.