Eleanor M. Kalinowski Kobielski Dombrowski, age 96, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on May 30, 1924, daughter of the late Louis W. Kalinowski and Mary V. Szewczyk Kalinowski Johnson.
Eleanor worked at the General Electric Company in Erie for 39 years. She retired as a Supervisor in the Insurance Plans Accounting Department, Bldg. 42, in 1984. While at the General Electric Company she received a Managerial Award. Eleanor was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, most recently attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and was a member of the American Women's Association. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting and crocheting.
Eleanor is survived by three Godchildren, Gayle Meyer, Tina Piotrowicz, and Larry Szewczyk, a niece, Florence Down, and additional nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ensign Stanley B. Kobielski, Jr. in 1945, by her second husband, Harry L. Dombrowski in 1996, and her sister, Helene Chervenka in 1988.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church followed by an entombment at Erie County Memorial Gardens. All current CDC guidelines will be observed. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Belle Valley Fire Department -1514 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16509, St. Mark the Evangelist - 695 Smithson Ave., Erie, PA 16511, or to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church - 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.