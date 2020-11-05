"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful ones!" - Psalm 116:15
Eleanor Mae (Dahlkemper) Lindenberger went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Dahlkemper and Fern (Sawdy) Dahlkemper.
Eleanor was born on February 1, 1926 in Erie, Pa., attended Academy High School and pursued a nursing career; graduating from Saint Vincent School of Nursing in 1947. She married the love of her life, (late) Robert G. Lindenberger on June 12, 1948, and worked as a maternity nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for several years before becoming a full time Mom of their seven children. She returned to nursing at Rondale/Abington Crest Nursing Home until 1991, and volunteered her nursing skills at St. Paul's Neighborhood Free Clinic for several years.
Eleanor was a lifelong member of St. George Roman Catholic Church, active in the Rosary Altar Society, was an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister, member of the Legion of Mary and the St. George Prayer Shawl Ministry, creating comforting shawls for those house-bound or in nursing care. Eleanor was a life member of St. Mark's Seminary Auxiliary, dating back to 1957. She was a member of the North Coast Sewing Guild; a dedicated volunteer for People for Life of Erie;and supporter of the Women's Care Center of Erie County, in service to mothers in crisis and their unborn babies.
Eleanor and Robert had a very active social life with family and neighbors, enjoying card club, as well as traveling to visit family and friends around the country. Eleanor was a gifted baker of delicious cookies, pies, and cakes, including the many wedding cakes she beautifully decorated for her children, family and friends! She was an avid bowler and tennis player for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially playing cards, board games, and dominoes. Anyone brave enough to take her on will attest that she had no mercy. She was a true competitor and loved to win!
Sewing and crocheting were among her favorite hobbies. She followed her mother Fern's example in creating beautiful and unique blankets for every grandchild and great-grandchild. She took pride entering projects and baked goods in many of the annual Waterford Fairs, and was awarded many, many blue ribbons! Her grandchildren were the recipients of many of these award-winning treasures.
Eleanor Mae was an amazing woman, blessed by God with so many gifts and talents that she used to the fullest all of her 94 years. Her family is thankful for the many years they have had to enjoy Mom and are sure she is rejoicing in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
Eleanor is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Robert and (Sherry) Lindenberger of Mid-West City, Okla.; David and (Stephanie) Lindenberger of Erie, Pa.; Paul and (Janice) Lindenberger of White Stone, Va.; Barbara and (Daniel) Healyof Cambridge Springs, Pa.; Dianne and (Marc) Banta of Waterford, Pa.; Brian and (Jacquelin) Lindenberger of McKean, Pa.; Mary and (Mark) Hilliard of Boalsburg, Pa. Grandma Eleanor took delight in every one of her 26 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. She was excited about the additional great-grandbabies on the way. She is also survived by her two brothers, Joseph Dahlkemper and David Dahlkemper; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years and best friend, Bob; her siblings, Rita Lopus, Doris Kraus, Gerald Dahlkemper, and Jack Dahlkemper.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, November 6th at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and are invited to a service there on Saturday, November 7th at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. George Church at 10:00 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
Entombment will be at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. George Tuition Angel Scholarship or Women's Care Center of Erie County, Inc.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.