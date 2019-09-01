|
Eleanor Markiewicz Golubieski, 91, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
She was born in Erie, on May 21, 1928, daughter of the late George and Frances Skowronski Markiewicz.
Eleanor graduated from Academy High School in 1946 with honors. Her early employment history included GC Murphy Store, executive secretary at GTE, and accountant at Triangle Tool Co.
Eleanor loved God, her family, cats, shopping, chocolate, ice cream and watching old movies. She was very proud of her Polish heritage.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Golubieski, daughter Suzanne Bunting, sisters Harriet Sedziak and Mary Kuchcinski, and brothers George, Frank, and Chester Markiewicz.
Survivors include, her daughter Cynthia Wnukowski (Mark), sons David Golubieski, Gary Golubieski, and Raymond Golubieski (Lisa Graff), grandchildren Markus Wnukowski, and Zachary Bunting, and nieces and nephews.
The family sends a special "thanks" to the caring staff at Sarah Reed Senior Living for the loving care Eleanor received.
Private services, with burial in Trinity Cemetery, will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
Please send condolence to www.slomskifuneral home.
