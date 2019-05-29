Home

Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
View Map
Eleanor Soety
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor P. Soety


Eleanor P. Soety
1932 - 2019
Eleanor P. Soety Obituary
Eleanor P. Soety, 86, of Union City, died May 24, 2019, at her residence. Born July 17, 1932, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late George and Pauline (Zelinski) Pollack and the wife of the late Donald Soety.

Eleanor worked for the Union City Chair Company. She loved going to yard sales, traveling, shopping, going to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren. Eleanor loved the Lord.

She is survived by sons, Robert Soety and wife, Payom of Thailand, Tim Soety of Cambridge Springs, David Soety and wife, Linda of Union City, and Daniel Soety and wife, Leslie of South Carolina; daughter, Debbie Bidwell and husband, Jeffrey of Union City; brothers, Joe Pollack and wife, Jean of Union City, Walter Pollack and wife, Joyce of Union City, and Stanley Pollack and wife, Charlotte of Corry; sister, Dorothy Wallis and husband, Al of Townville; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter.

Family and friends will be received Thursday from 6 until the hour of service at 8 p.m. Online condolence may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019
