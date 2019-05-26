|
Eleanor Radecki Niedzielski, 90, of Erie, died at Elmwood Gardens Senior Care, on May 17, 2019, following a long and beautiful life. Eleanor, a longtime employee of Hammermill Paper Company, had lived with her husband, Anthony "Tony" Niedzielski, until his death in 2000, on Oakwood Avenue in Erie. Born July 5, 1928, Ellie was the daughter of the late Edmond and Eleanor Radecki.
Ellie was a wonderful and caring aunt and great-aunt, and a helping neighbor and friend to so many. Her family and friends knew Ellie as a sweet and loving woman willing to help others in every way possible. She loved to be with family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She and Tony were frequent travelers, visiting Italy, France, England, Spain, and multiple visits to Hawaii.
Survivors already missing Ellie include a nephew, Frank Iacovetta (Cindy) of Erie, nieces Barbara Ferrare (Jamie) of San Francisco and Linda Iacovetta (Philip Privitelli) San Francisco, Jeannie Kubacki-Meybin, (Charles) West Palm Beach, Fla., Kathy Jenks, (Bob) Erie, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who will miss her kind and gentle way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Niedzielski, sisters, Dorothy Radecki Iacovetta, Jean Radecki Kubacki, brothers, Joseph Radecki, Bernard Radecki and Edward Radecki of Erie, and Donald Radecki of Buffalo, N.Y.
Special thanks goes to the wonderful staff at Elmwood Gardens and AseraCare Hospice for the exceptional care and kindness given to Ellie during her time at Elmwood Gardens.
A Memorial Service is being planned for family and friends later this summer. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019