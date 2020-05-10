|
Eleanor passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, two months short of her 100th birthday. She was born on June 25, 1920 in Erie to Era L. and Lulu M. Spencer Rolph.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was one of those moms who always knew the secrets her kids were trying to keep from her. She was an amazing grandmother, warm and affectionate, cuddly when you needed it and adorable. Seriously, she was super cute.
But moreover, she was a wonderful woman. She was fun, creative, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. It was the kind of humor that takes you by surprise. While sitting around a table, she would spit out a zinger that left everyone gasping for breath.
Eleanor loved nature, birds, flowers, all things outdoors. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, puzzles, gardening, spending time with loved ones and playing cards. She was a fierce card player until the end. How she still managed to cheat with everyone watching her like a hawk is unknown, but it is aspirational. (That's a joke. We always accuse the game winner of cheating. It's a weird but very enjoyable thing we do.)
She was our matriarch. She was strong of heart and gentle of voice. She was the one you went to when you needed a soft hug or a formidable ally. She will be missed fiercely. Holidays won't be the same, and neither will those she leaves behind.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a Euchristic Minister and belonged to the the Ladies Guild, Geiger Craft Group, Busy Beavers and Sr. S.A.G.E. She volunteered in the school cafeteria, library and food bank. She also attended GECAC Senior Center on West 8th Street.
The family wants to thank UPMC Hamot Hospice for all of their kindness and guidance through this process. Especially Susan, Kathleen and Amanda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, James Britt Dougherty, second husband, Joseph F. Reisenweber, daughter, Eileen Lukeas, son, Britt William Dougherty, sister, Kathleen Mazzagotti, brother, Leslie Rolph, grandson, Joseph Dudkiewicz, granddaughter, Amanda Dougherty, step-grandson, Shaun Flynn.
She is survived by her daughters, Darcie Dudkiewicz of Erie, and Patricia Case (Doug) of Sherman, N.Y., sons, David Dougherty (Joanne) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Michael Dougherty (Bonnie), of Wattsburg, Pa. and Patrick Dougherty of Erie. She is further survived by her stepdaughters Joanne Byrne (David) of Connecticut, and Judy Flynn, (Michael) of Ohio, 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St., Erie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to UPMC Hospice, G.E.C.A.C. Senior Center on West 8th Street, Blessed Sacrament or to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020