|
|
Eleanore M. Bitzer Uglow, age 83, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, in the company of her beloved husband and family, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on February 3, 1936, daughter of the late Gotfried P. and Marie E. (Holzfuss) Bitzer.
Eleanore was a 1953 graduate of the former East High School. She served as a tax collector in Harborcreek Township for many years. Eleanore was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile, Shiloh Chapter #153, Order of the Eastern Star, East Erie Moose Lodge, Lawrence Park Athletic Club and the Fairfield Hose Company Ladies Auxillary. Eleanore was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, cooking, knitting and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sonja Thompson and Friedchen Holstenburg and one grandson, Ben Blakeslee.
Eleanore is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ronald J. Uglow, Sr.; three children: Ron Uglow, Jr. (Jackie) of Minneapolis, Minn., Tim Uglow (Paula) of Meadville and Dave Uglow (Selina) of North East; one sister, Ann Louise Bitzer of Erie; nine grandchildren: R.J., Scott, Heidi, Michael, Bryan, Sarah, Chris, Ashlynn and Dakota; four great-grandchildren: Tobias, Lenox, Eli and Beau as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, located in Harborcreek Twp. Prior to the service, the Shiloh Chapter #153, Order of the Eastern Star, will conduct a service there at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. The Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019