Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faith Lutheran Church
5414 E Lake Rd
Erie, PA 16511
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:45 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
5414 East Lake Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
5414 East Lake Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Uglow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore M. Bitzer Uglow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanore M. Bitzer Uglow, age 83, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, located in Harborcreek Township. Prior to the service, the Shiloh Chapter #153, Order of the Eastern Star, will conduct a service there at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. The Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.