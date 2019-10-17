|
|
Eleanore M. Bitzer Uglow, age 83, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, located in Harborcreek Township. Prior to the service, the Shiloh Chapter #153, Order of the Eastern Star, will conduct a service there at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. The Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek, was entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019