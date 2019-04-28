|
New born baby boy Eli James Lewkowicz passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at UPMC-Magee Womens, UPMC Hamot.
He was the beloved son of Michael J. and Kristina V. Learn Lewkowicz of Millcreek Township.
He is further survived by his maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emma's Footprints, 11515 Lay Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019