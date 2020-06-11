Elijah James Gamble, Sr., born in Collins, Miss., on April 6, 1953, peacefully passed away at UPMC Hamot, on June 2, 2020. He is the son of the late Eligah Gamble Sr. and Luvenger Easterling Gamble.
As a resident of Erie, Pa., Elijah was most proud of serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by Kaiser Aluminum, Ryder, Vac Air Alloys and retired from Birkmire Trucking.
Elijah was an artist, auto mechanic, and handyman who loved listening to music and touching lives through stories and memories of his childhood. He was a counselor for family and friends seeking valuable advice.
Besides his parents, Elijah was preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda D. Smith Gamble, a grandson Antonio Gamble, and godson James Allen Jr., sisters Pearl Louise Gamble, Earnie Mae Woodard, Maxine Gamble, Geogia Mae Gates, Mennie Pearl McLaurin, Reddie Bell Evans, and brothers Eligah Gamble Jr., Arthur Ray Gamble, and Mac Arthur Gamble.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter LaTonya Gamble and son Elijah Gamble Jr., five grandchildren AnTanequia and Anthony Akins, Elijah III and Linda Gamble, Essence and E'saun Kimbro, three great-grandchildren Dorian, Scarlett, and Drew, two sisters Eileen Gamble, and Shirley (Wayne) Cooper, two brothers Arthur Lee Gamble, and Steve Gamble, and his Smith family of sisters and brothers, godchildren Hardin Moss Jr., James Knight, and Keshia Simmelkjaer, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines there will be a private family funeral at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
