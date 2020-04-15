|
Elisa M. Bucci-Kostovick, 59, passed peacefully, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home, after a two-year battle with kidney cancer. She was born in Erie, Pa., on November 29, 1960, daughter of Antonietta DeMartino Bucci and the late Joseph Bucci.
Elisa worked at Hector's, Tonard's, Blair and most recently Foamex before falling ill. She cherished all of the time she could spend with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved baking, gardening and music. Elisa loved her dog, Griffin and cat, Tiger.
Survivors include her mother, Antonietta Bucci of Erie; her longtime companion, David Kostovick of Bear Lake; three daughters, Katherina Szalabawka - Davis of Conneaut Ohio, Melissa Szalabawka of Erie, and Brenda Szalabawka of Corry; three sons, Bob Szalabawka of Girard, David Joseph Kostovick of Corry and Daniel Joshua Kostovick of Corry; 14 grandchildren with one on the way; two great-grandchildren; her sister Linda Lehr and her husband Joe; and four brothers, Vince, Joseph, David and Jimmy Bucci, all of Erie.
Elisa was preceded in passing by her father, Joesph Bucci.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA 16438.
