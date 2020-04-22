|
On April 20, 2020, Sister Elisabeth Lintsen, MSOLA, age 87, passed away after a life well lived. She was the daughter of Willem and Johanna Linsten. She was born in Amsterdam, Holland on April 12, 1933 and was proud of her Dutch heritage.
On June 22, 1954 she entered the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa. She professed her final vows on August 15, 1962 while in Tanzania. Despite many physical challenges she managed to leave an indelible mark on all she met. Through her life time of work the bright light for Christ glowed. She was a mentor, friend and counselor to many people throughout her life. Once you had met her you would always remember her.
Sister and her family survived Nazi occupation during WWII. Her father (Willem) and brother (Jan) were members of the Dutch Resistance during the war and demonstrated courage and bravery to the cause of liberation. The Lintsen family assisted in smuggling Jewish children out of Holland during the occupation. She had a life-long respect for US soldiers who liberated her family during the Dutch Honger Winter. Her personal courage was on display while working as a nurse while in Algeria. She bravely delivered a newborn baby while under hostile fire.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jan (Lilly), sister, Truus (Louis Stam), Sister Hannie (Jan Koppers), sister, Rita (Tom Jaspers) and brother Martin.
Sister Elisabeth was educated in Holland and England prior to arriving in the United States earning B.A. degrees from both countries. She graduated from Mercyhurst with a B.A. in English and from Gannon with an M.A. in English.
As a highly competent linguist she spoke five languages. They included French, English, German, Kiswahili and Dutch. She enjoyed theatre, especially Shakespeare, classical music and literature. She was proud to say that she taught many foreigners to speak English with a Dutch accent. She loved Mercyhurst Athletics, World Cup Soccer and became an avid Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan.
She worked at Mercyhurst University for many years. She held faculty and administrative positions with the school. She retired as Director of Campus Ministry for the school. She was instrumental in creating a welcoming and caring atmosphere and served as a surrogate parent for many Mercyhurst students especially International Students.
Sister was especially grateful to the Doctors and Staff of the former Regional Cancer Center for the many years of wonderful care and Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers friends can make a contribution to the Dr. Vivetta G. Petronio Scholarship Fund c/o Mercyhurst University, Erie, Pennsylvania
A memorial mass and remembrance of her life will be announced at a future date. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020