1/1
Elise D. Kimbro
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elise D. Kimbro, 48, of Erie, Pa., passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at UMPC Hamot.

She was born to her beloved parents Karen (Kimbro) Kimbrough and Leroy Bryant, on Friday, September 29, 1972, in Lorain, Ohio.

She spent most of her youth and young adult years in Lorain, Ohio, graduating from Admiral King High School. After relocating to Erie, Elise worked in the hospitality department at a local hotel and most recently employed at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery.

She was the homemaker to three beautiful children and enjoyed listening to her "trap" music while spending time with family. Her infectious smile and kind spirit will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Jesse.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Elijah Gamble III, Linda Gamble and E'saun Kimbro of Erie, Pa.; siblings, Shawnda Kimbro, Leroy Kimbro, Maurice Kimbro, Tony Kimbrough, Candy Kimbrough and Jeremy Kimbrough, all of Erie, Pa.; best friend and father to her children, Elijah Gamble Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., Erie, Pa., on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and a private funeral will follow with Rev. Darrold Hobson eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to House of Paradise Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. All CDC guidelines will be in effect.

Visit www.houseofparadisefuneralservices.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved