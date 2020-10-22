Elise D. Kimbro, 48, of Erie, Pa., passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at UMPC Hamot.
She was born to her beloved parents Karen (Kimbro) Kimbrough and Leroy Bryant, on Friday, September 29, 1972, in Lorain, Ohio.
She spent most of her youth and young adult years in Lorain, Ohio, graduating from Admiral King High School. After relocating to Erie, Elise worked in the hospitality department at a local hotel and most recently employed at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery.
She was the homemaker to three beautiful children and enjoyed listening to her "trap" music while spending time with family. Her infectious smile and kind spirit will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Jesse.
She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Elijah Gamble III, Linda Gamble and E'saun Kimbro of Erie, Pa.; siblings, Shawnda Kimbro, Leroy Kimbro, Maurice Kimbro, Tony Kimbrough, Candy Kimbrough and Jeremy Kimbrough, all of Erie, Pa.; best friend and father to her children, Elijah Gamble Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., Erie, Pa., on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and a private funeral will follow with Rev. Darrold Hobson eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to House of Paradise Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. All CDC guidelines will be in effect.
