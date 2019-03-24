|
Elise E. (Grafe) Nichols, 95, of Erie, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Bremerhaven, Germany, on September 30, 1923, daughter of the late Paul and Frieda (Stindt) Grafe.
Elise was employed as a seamstress at Young Cleaners for 28 years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burr Nichols and her three brothers.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 E. 38th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Widow Project, P.O. Box 1573, Buda, TX 78610.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019