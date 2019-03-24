Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise E. (Grafe) Nichols


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elise E. (Grafe) Nichols Obituary
Elise E. (Grafe) Nichols, 95, of Erie, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born in Bremerhaven, Germany, on September 30, 1923, daughter of the late Paul and Frieda (Stindt) Grafe.

Elise was employed as a seamstress at Young Cleaners for 28 years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burr Nichols and her three brothers.

Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 E. 38th Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Widow Project, P.O. Box 1573, Buda, TX 78610.

Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now