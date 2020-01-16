|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Schultz, age 90, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Edwardsville, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Guy and Ethel (McClenathan) Watson.
In her younger years, Betsy worked as a fashion model. Later, she worked at Larsen Pharmaceuticals and then as a secretary for Professional Communications and Arch Communications. She loved playing bridge and was active in many groups. She was also fond of bird watching, golfing and sailing. Betsy enjoyed baking and throwing birthday parties for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert J. Schultz, Jr.; and a brother, Jack Watson.
Betsy is survived by her sons, Herbert J. Schultz III, wife Sarah of Saugerties, N.Y. and David M. Schultz, of Millcreek; grandsons, Herbert J. Schultz IV, wife Susie and Nathaniel Schultz; two great-grandchildren, Evie and Keely Schultz; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., followed by burial in Trinity Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020