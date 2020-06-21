Elizabeth A. Pentycofe (Betty) Hayes
1939 - 2020
CORTLAND, OHIO - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Pentycofe Hayes passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio, due to heart complications.

Betty was born in Erie, Pa. on January 16, 1939 to her parents Edward and Dorothy Foulkrod.

Betty worked for over 30 years as Administrative Assistant for Springs Manor/Nursing Home and as Regional/Nat'l Consultant for The Beverly Corp. until her retirement. She was a member of Tops and enjoyed quilting and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Albert Hayes; her three children, son Rodney Pentycofe (Katherine), daughters Elizabeth Herman (Robert), Lori Burrows (Al); her stepdaughter Lynn Hecker (Paul); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Albert, Donald and Douglas Foulkrod; and brother-in-law, Ted Chaka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Howard R. Pentycofe, two sisters, Jean Kelly, Dottie Chaka and one brother, Edward Foulkrod.

Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and will be missed by all.

Because of COVID restrictions, services for Betty will not be held at this time. Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Material contributions may be made in Betty's name either to the Easter Seals or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
