Elizabeth A. Wilwohl (Oakes), age 75, of Erie, passed away peacefully and quietly, after a short illness, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
She was born on February 13, 1945, in Jackson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late, Wilson W. and Alice Fox Oakes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Edward, Curtis, Charles, Ronald, Daniel, Robert, Kenneth, Thomas, Michael, and one sister Thelma McClay.
Elizabeth was a teacher's aide, a homemaker, and a babysitter to many families and friend's children throughout the years. She enjoyed crafts, trips to the casino, and most of all spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Joseph A. Wilwohl, Sr.
She is survived by two daughters: Michelle Wilwohl (Blakely), Mary Peterson, and son-in-law Tim Peterson, one son Joseph A. Wilwohl, Jr., daughter-in-law Shari Wilwohl (Glennon), nine grandchildren: Kelsey, Tori, and Adam Blakely, Libby and Timmy Peterson, Josh Sutton, Owen, Ryan, and Ethan Wilwohl, and four great-grandchildren: Jayden Tatarevic, Charlotte Charcalla, Timmy and Penelope Peterson.
Elizabeth is further survived by her siblings: David Oakes and his wife Patricia, and Wanda Kitelinger, and sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Peggy Oakes, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will conduct a private ceremony and interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
The family would like to thank the caregivers on the 9th floor of St. Vincent Hospital for thoughtful and attentive care.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.