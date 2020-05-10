Home

Elizabeth Ann Dailey (Betsy) Solvedt


1942 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Dailey (Betsy) Solvedt Obituary
Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Dailey Solvedt, age 78, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness.

She was born March 25, 1942 in Erie, the daughter of the late Michael and Jeanne (Donovan) Dailey.

Betsy was a 1961 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and worked the majority of her career in Human Resources. She loved being with her family, especially going to the many activities of her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; Thomas and Michael Dailey.

Betsy is survived by her children; Richard Solvedt and his wife Cynthia (Zipperi) of Lake City, Pa. and Shelley McQuown and her husband Chris of Erie. She is the proud grandmother of Kristina Solvedt, Anthony Solvedt, Rachel McQuown and John (Jack) McQuown. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Chandlar and Salvatore.

Due to Covid- 19, funeral services will be private with a memorial mass to be scheduled at a later date. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
