Elizabeth Ann Dickinson, known to most as Betsy, passed away on April 18th, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colo.
She was born to Joe and Katherine Kleiner on April 26, 1948 in Erie, Pa.
She is survived by her brothers Billy and Johnny Kliener, and her son Ben Nuber.
Elizabeth graduated from Academy High School and worked at Hammot Medical Center in Erie. In the early 80's, she moved to Colorado and worked at the Colorado State University post office until retiring as a manager in 2014. Elizabeth loved to read, cook and be with her two dachshunds. She was also known for her elaborate Christmas parties. She was a beautiful person with a sharp sense of humor and will be truly missed.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020