Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
701 East Ave.
Erie, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Elizabeth Ann Dorich "Betty" Wasielewski


1933 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Dorich "Betty" Wasielewski Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Dorich Wasielewski died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born on August 14, 1933, to Mary Strenio and Michael Dorich, at the farm on Jones Road in Greene Township.

She attended Barney School, a one room school house, until the age of eight. When her family moved to Erie, she attended Wayne School and East High School. After graduation, she went to work at Hammermill. On October 9, 1954, she married Raymond J. Wasielewski and spent time living in the south while Ray was in the Army. Upon returning home, they moved to their house on East 8th Street, where they lived together for 62 years. Betty returned to work at Hammermill in 1968 and worked in the payroll department until she retired in 1993. After retirement, Betty volunteered at the International Institute and Presque Isle Nature Center. She was a member of St. Casimir Church, where she participated in school and church activities for many years.

Betty was always busy with family and friends. She enjoyed picnics, cookouts, entertaining, planning parties, gardening, traveling, casinos, cooking and baking with her friend Mary Hoderny and her sister Ag. No one left her house hungry. She gave willingly of her time and always helped someone in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John, Michael, and George Dorich, a sister, Agnes Sturgeon, sisters-in-law, Theresa and Katherine Dorich, and her son, Jeffrey Wasielewski.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Wasielewski, children, Linn Wasielewski, Ray Wasielewski (Laurie) of Erie, and Jim Wasielewski (Sue) of Jane Lew, W.Va., grandchildren, Allison Evanoff (Joe) of Erie, Jeremy Wasielewski (Holly) of Columbus, Ohio, Kara Wasielewski of Kissimmee, Fla., and Tracey Manolukas (George) of Wexford, Pa., great-grandchildren, Emily, Julie, and Eric Evanoff, a sister, Marge Sawrey of Cleveland, Ohio, a special neighbor, Lenny Malaczek, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, December 13th at Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16503, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019
