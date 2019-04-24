|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Beichner Auer, age 90, of Chesnee, S.C., formerly of Erie, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was born on November 9, 1928 in Fryburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice Zagst Beichner.
Betty worked at the Boston Store, the Greyhound Station, and K-Mart. She was a past member of Christ United Methodist Church and recently attended Chesnee United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed needlepoint, puzzles, and word search. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ardell O. Auer; her four daughters, Mary Ann Auer, Ardella Ann Auer, Carol Lynne Auer, and Donna Baum; her son, Walter Beichner; her two sisters, Mary Lou Stover and her twin sister, Evelyn Gilson; and her grandson, Richard Lore, Jr.
Survivors include her five daughters, Phyllis Knapp, of Chesnee, SC, Alice Pierce (Mark), of Corry, Kathryn Lore, of McKean, Sandra Varner (John), of Centerville, Pa., and Lori Thomas, of Erie; her son-in-law, David Baum; 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504, on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of memorial service there at 7 p.m. Interment will be private in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to - 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 or to - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019