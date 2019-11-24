|
|
Elizabeth "Libby" F. Beidler, age 97, of Erie, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born February 10, 1922 to the late J. Albert and Grace Farmer.
Libby received her RN from Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh, her BSN from the University of Pittsburgh and her MSN from Edinboro University. She was a "flight nurse" during World War II, serving in North Africa and India. Libby was employed for 20 years at Saint Vincent School of Nursing as an instructor and coordinator retiring in 1990.
Throughout her life, she was an active member of the United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Beidler, a son William Eric Beidler and a sister Coralee Fox.
Survivors include a son, Mark Beidler, wife Barbara of Erie; two grandchildren, Matthew Beidler and his wife, Caroline and Erica Beidler Johnson and her husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Violet, Henrick and Levon.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with funeral arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation of the First United Methodist Church, 707 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16501 or the .
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019