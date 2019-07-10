|
Elizabeth Bencze Chuzie, age 95, of Girard, went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband George, on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
She was born in Barnabush, W.Va., on December 8, 1923, the daughter of the late Steve and Mary Pejko Bencze.
Liz worked at CG Woods for 15 years. She was also "a cafeteria" lady who gave extra portions to her favorite kids. Her favorite and most important job was being a homemaker and mother. She taught her children values that have followed them throughout their lives. She loved her in-law children as if they were her own. She often said she didn't have three children, she had six. Mom will be greatly missed.
She was a member of St. John's Church, she also belonged to the Rosary Society and quilting club. Liz, along with the other "girls" in the club, made beautiful quilts that were raffled off every year for the benefit of the church.
Liz was a good friend and neighbor to many in Girard, having lived in the same home for over 61 years. As friends and old schoolmates of her children came to visit in the months preceding her death, many of them would say, "we always loved coming to your house because even if you weren't home, your mom would feed us, and sit and listen to what was on our minds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George S. Chuzie in 2005 and her four siblings Joe, Marge, Bill and Helen.
Liz is survived by a son Thomas Chuzie, and his wife Sarah of Girard, Terrie Chuzie Sargent and her husband Butch and Susan Chuzie Benton and her husband, David, all of Florida. She is further survived by nine grandchildren Amy (Rob) Smith, Doug (Nicolle) Chuzie, Trisha (Aron) Snook, Tom (Jennifer) Sargent, Sherrie (Todd) Wolfe, Andy Sargent, Nicole (Chris) Threatt, Maggie (Chris) Albersman, and Lucas (Lyndi) Benton and was "GG" to 16 great-grandchildren Justin and Jacob Smith, Caleb, Landon and Nolan Snook, Christopher and Jordan Sargent, Devon, Drake and Savannah Sargent, Cloe, Cory and Drew Threatt, Kennedi Albersman, Lexi Benton and Valentino Chuzie.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Scott Detisch, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Girard.
The family would like to thank Liz's very special caregiver Sheri Raffensberger. She has been devoted to Liz for the last four years. She lived with her for three years and became another granddaughter to her. We thank Marilyn Senyo-Bowser for the care and love she has shown our mother for the last nine months. Our dear friend Nancy Cashdollar has been devoted to Liz for several years and has faithfully watched "Wheel" and "Jeapordy" with her. A very special thank you goes to Carren our hospice nurse, without her we would not have gotten through the last year. Veronica, her bath aide made Liz's mornings very special. Thank you to Christine, the hospice nurse who was with us at the end. Her care and gentleness to our mother made the end very peaceful. Also, considered part of our family, Karen Barringer has gone above and beyond friendship by filling in for family at times and giving us the truth and strength we needed to carry on.
Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501, West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd., Girard, PA 16417, A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417, or St. John the Evangelist RC Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 10, 2019