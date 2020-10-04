Elizabeth "Betty" Angeline Bracalento Zehner, age 81, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1939, in Erie, the daughter of the late Nick and Philomenia Grignal Bracalento.
Betty was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and Cosmetology School. She became a cosmetologist teacher. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Betty enjoyed collecting dolls and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, George M. Zehner, Jr., one son, Michael Joseph Zehner (Andera) of California, two grandchildren, Matthew Zehner (Stephanie) and Jordan Zehner, and two great-grandchildren, Brooks Michael and Cole Matthew Zehner.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited there on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the Funeral Service with all Covid precautions being observed. Entombment is at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 425 West 18th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
