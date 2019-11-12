|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Cavarretta, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. James Manor. She was born in Houtzdale, Pa., on March 13, 1933, daughter of the late Clyde and Helen McKay Tompkins.
Betty had been employed with Loyal Christian Benefit Association for many years as a clerk in the underwriting department. A member of St. James R.C. Church, Betty served as a volunteer with Erie Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed bingo, reading and knitting.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ramey (Lee) of Waterford and Joyce Haraldson (Derek) of Erie; two sons, Joseph C. Cavarretta (Diana) of Carmel, Ind. and Timothy Cavarretta of Erie; two sisters, Marge Stoner of Harborcreek and Jean Deniziak of Erie; one daughter-in-law, Chris Cavarretta; four grandchildren, Larissa, Joseph, Kayleah and Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Payton, Weston, and Branson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Cavarretta, whom she married on May 21, 1955 and who passed away on March 20, 2011; and a son, Thomas F. Cavarretta on July 6, 2005.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. James R.C. Church on Monday, November 18th at 10 a.m. Private interment will take place at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019