Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Desko) Charters, 83, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Betty was born July 27, 1936 in Fairview, a daughter of the late Michael and Ethel M. (Petri) Desko.
She graduated from Fairview High School in 1954, and later attended Slippery Rock University. She graduated from Edinboro University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
She began her teaching career at Montclair Elementary School in Millcreek and later taught the fourth and fifth grade classes at Fairview Elementary Schools. She spent eight years away from the classroom caring for her children at home but retired from Fairview in 1993 after 25 years of teaching.
Betty was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Girard, where she was a member of the Church Council and the Quilters. She was also a member of PASR (Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees).
She enjoyed attending shows at the theater, playing cards with friends, traveling the globe during retirement with John, and was an avid reader. She was a dedicated member of her church, often volunteering at luncheons and assisting with many church activities. She also served her community for years through Meals on Wheels by delivering meals and groceries to those in need.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, John A. Charters, whom she married June 25, 1960 and celebrated 57 years of marriage.
She is survived by a daughter, Leslie A. Shellenbarger (Ralph) of Randolph, N.Y.; two sons, Douglas S. Charters (Diana) of Pierpont, Ohio and Scott M. Charters of N. Charleston, S.C.; a sister, Margaret M. Neckel (the late Paul) of Fairview; a brother, James Desko (the late Mary) of Ottawa Lake, Mich.; a sister-in-law, Barbara (the late Michael Desko) of Erie; six grandchildren, Czarina, Paul, Courtney Palmer (John), Brent, Joseph and Alexis; four great-grandchildren Josselyn, Matthew, Logan and Michael; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday, January 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8942 W. Ridge Road, Girard at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Karen Thompson, officiating.
Burial will be in Sterrettania Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020