Elizabeth "Betty" Hlivko Cook, 91, formerly of Platea and the Girard area, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Monticello Health Care, Monticello, Ind.
She was born on December 21, 1927 in Platea, Pa., a daughter of the late George and Anna (Tsapik) Hlivko.
Betty attended North Girard Schools and later worked at Marx Toys (the Model Works) and Hopkins Mfg. in Girard and after moving to Florida. After her retirement, she and her husband would spend the next 25 years traveling to Alaska for six months, fishing and following the salmon and enjoying the outdoors. They would return to Florida during the winter months with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2008 by her husband, James H. Cook, her sisters, Helen Kramer, Ann Yazembiak and her brother, Joseph Hlivko.
Betty will be deeply missed by her children, JulieAnn Cook (Ken) Davis, James Howard Jr. (Melissa) Cook, George Joseph Cook (Sherry), Bettyanna Cook Young (Edmund) and Helen Marie Cook Smith, twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours observed.
Interment will be private at Girard Cemetery, at the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Greater Erie Chapter, Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019