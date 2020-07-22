1/1
Elizabeth Betty Marie (Albertson) Wygant
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Albertson Wygant, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Erie, the daughter of the late Harry Franklin and Mary Katherine Reitebach Albertson.

Betty was a member of the Elevate Church, and enjoyed crocheting, playing card games, bingo, and walking the mall.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Wygant, one brother Harry Albertson, one grandson Timothy Langdon, and one son-in-law David Langdon.

She is survived by her children Christine A. Langdon of Erie and Katherine Bojorquez of Mexico, one sister Shirley Hubert of Erie, two grandchildren Shana Burnett (Leon) of Erie and David Langdon (Janessa) of Erie, four great-grandchildren Mikayla, Lincoln, Lukas, and Logan, nieces, nephews, and a good friend Marian Scalera.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. until time of Funeral Service there at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
