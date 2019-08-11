|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Martin Taylor Close, 88, of Tarpon Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1931, to her beloved parents Ward and Lucy Martin of Richmond, Ky.
She attended Mary Baldwin, Staunton, Va. and the University of Kentucky. She married Philip W. Taylor in 1953. Phil's job took them to Oakridge, Tenn., Schenectady, N.Y., Wausau, Wis., Pittsford, N.Y., and Erie, Pa. Betty's loyalty to family was unwavering throughout her life. She managed to keep her immediate family and extended family close after moving away from her beloved Kentucky—"God's country" in her words. In fact, her husband, Phil, who was from Schenectady, N.Y., is buried in her hometown. After Phil's untimely death in 1971, she married Louis B. Close in Erie, Pa., and they later moved to Tarpon Springs, Fla. until his death in 2016. Beautiful, gracious, intelligent, vivacious, and musically talented are words to describe Betty. She spread joy and laughter everywhere she went. She was authentically interested in the lives and accomplishments of others. She enjoyed art, beautiful gardens, playing bridge, playing the piano, and reading. She found comfort and hope in her strong faith. Her cheerful, energetic personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and her great-grandson, Kyle Philip Carney.
Betty is survived by her sister, Minnielynn (Jim) Clay of Winchester, Ky., and three daughters: Katherine Carney of The Woodlands, Texas, Holly (Dan) Morse of Mequon, Wis., and Peggy Close (Garrett) Fuhrman of Erie, Pa., and is survived by eight grandchildren: Brad Carney, Colin (Jenni) Carney, Emily Carney (Travis) McLane, Jenny Morse, Ty (Tara) Morse, Katie Morse, Dana Fuhrman (Brian) Wuenschel, and Rett Fuhrman, six great-grandchildren, two nieces, and several first cousins, all of whom meant the world to her.
Celebrations of life are being held both at Cypress Run Golf Club in Tarpon Springs and in Richmond, Ky. In lieu of flowers, as per Betty's wishes, the family invites you to consider making a donation to: Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP), 1120 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL 33755.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019